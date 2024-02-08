Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $192.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COR. Barclays initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.78.

Cencora Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $237.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $239.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.02.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,758,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

