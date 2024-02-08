Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $713,235,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 157.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 922,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.