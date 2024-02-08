CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after acquiring an additional 527,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after acquiring an additional 449,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after acquiring an additional 316,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,326,000 after acquiring an additional 255,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

