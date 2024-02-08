Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Declares — Dividend of $25.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 25.00 per share on Thursday, February 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Central Garden & Pet shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

