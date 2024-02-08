Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Declares — Dividend of $25.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 25.00 per share on Thursday, February 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.
Central Garden & Pet shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.
In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
