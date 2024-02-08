Centrus Energy (LEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, February 9th.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. On average, analysts expect Centrus Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $739.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. StockNews.com lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

