CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $111.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. CGI has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

CGI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CGI by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CGI by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,228,000 after purchasing an additional 139,979 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,531,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 513,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.