CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
CGI Stock Performance
NYSE:GIB opened at $111.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. CGI has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
