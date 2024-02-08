Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

