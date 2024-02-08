Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,599 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,913,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of PACCAR worth $247,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

