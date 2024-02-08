Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Aflac worth $243,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Aflac by 5.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 123,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.