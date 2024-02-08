Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $240.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $240,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Cintas stock opened at $621.62 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $626.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.