Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $260.70 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,658 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Extra Space Storage worth $260,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,975,000 after buying an additional 1,178,760 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

