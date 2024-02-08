Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 294.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $268,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after buying an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after buying an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

