Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $249,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

ANET stock opened at $269.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $276.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day moving average is $209.34.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

