Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,894 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,363,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $264,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

