Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $370.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $445.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $283.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $282.54 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.