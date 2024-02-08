Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $490.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $283.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $282.54 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.