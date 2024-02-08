Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires Shares of 3,144 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,896,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,147,000 after buying an additional 505,812 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.94. 295,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

