Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,040,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 1,847,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,833. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

