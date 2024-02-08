Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,028,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 74.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

