Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler Companies

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler Companies to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Piper Sandler Companies’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

CHGG opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $1,393,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

