Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

