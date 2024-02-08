Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $288.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

