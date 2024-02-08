Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CMG traded down $23.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,643.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,310.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2,072.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 52.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,454.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.