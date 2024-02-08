Chong Chan Teo Purchases 1,170,000 Shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,953,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,281.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Treasure Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TGL opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Treasure Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 615.47% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Treasure Global Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Treasure Global
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
