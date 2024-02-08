Chong Chan Teo Purchases 1,170,000 Shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,953,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,281.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGL opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Treasure Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 615.47% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Treasure Global Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treasure Global

About Treasure Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Treasure Global during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Treasure Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Treasure Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.