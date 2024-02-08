Choreo LLC Acquires 8,387 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 224,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 148,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 311,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,656. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.