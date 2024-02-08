Choreo LLC Buys 69 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,951,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,913,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.78. 440,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.75, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

