Choreo LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Choreo LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. 2,338,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,625. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

