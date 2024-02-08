Choreo LLC Purchases 4,024 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,073,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,488,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

