Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 918,298 shares of company stock worth $327,032,907 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

META traded down $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $465.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,615,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,624,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

