Choreo LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,066. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

