Choreo LLC Sells 757 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $108.62. 347,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,645. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

