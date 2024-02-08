Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 180,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,753. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

