Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $142,130,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

