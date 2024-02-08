CIBC Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$43.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$42.50 to C$43.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DFY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$38.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.40. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6997264 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

