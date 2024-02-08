Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CINF opened at $107.03 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

