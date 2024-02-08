Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

