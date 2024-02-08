Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.43.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 14.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.