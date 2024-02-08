Citigroup Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $73.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.39. 47,234,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,365,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

