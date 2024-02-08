Citigroup Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $575.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.31.

MCK stock traded down $25.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $491.56. The company had a trading volume of 863,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.90 and a 200 day moving average of $450.32. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $519.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

