CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 8.2% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 6,519,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,608,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Up 6.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CleanSpark by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.