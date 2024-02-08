ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.05 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.95.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. On average, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

