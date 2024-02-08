Clearwater Analytics’ (CWAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.05, a PEG ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,256,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

