Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

KOF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.06. 24,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $102.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

