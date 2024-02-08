Coin98 (C98) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.57 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $164.40 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002605 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00021469 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000211 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,999,892 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

