Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 23,075 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $2,978,290.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50.

On Monday, December 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $3,274,111.75.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $2,634,703.50.

On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00.

COIN stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $187.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 3.14.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

