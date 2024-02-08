Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $122.07

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.07, but opened at $127.22. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $128.48, with a volume of 1,764,516 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $2,978,290.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $2,978,290.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245,947 shares of company stock worth $174,262,795. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

