Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.890-6.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Colliers International Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.89-6.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.43. 26,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,781. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,084,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

