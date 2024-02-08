Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 20,029.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

