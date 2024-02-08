Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 393,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.9% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $27,035,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

