Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.34. 20,735,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,435,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.