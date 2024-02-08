Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,140 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140 ($26.83).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.58) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,215 ($27.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,068.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,733.33%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.70), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,879.65). In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.70), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,879.65). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.26), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,515.73). Insiders sold a total of 85,040 shares of company stock valued at $173,286,130 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

